Messi to miss Barcelona's trip to Malaga for 'personal reasons'

Lionel Messi will not feature for Barcelona in their LaLiga clash with Malaga on Saturday due to "personal reasons".

Argentina international Messi has been replaced in the squad for the clash at La Rosaleda - which pits the league leaders against the bottom side - by centre-back Yerry Mina.

It will be the first LaLiga match the 30-year-old has missed this season and just the fourth in total after he sat out their first three games in the Copa del Rey.

"Change to the squad. Messi is out for personal reasons and Yerry Mina takes his place," a statement from Barca's Twitter account read.

[LAST MINUTE] Change to the squad. Messi is out for personal reasons and Yerry Mina takes his placeMarch 10, 2018

No further information on the reason for Messi's absence has been supplied.

Barca take on Chelsea in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at Camp Nou on Wednesday.