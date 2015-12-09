Messi, Suarez and Neymar would be eaten alive by PSV – Brenet

PSV defender Joshua Brenet hopes to have the opportunity to face Barcelona trio Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar in the Champions League.

Phillip Cocu's side booked their spot in the last 16 on Tuesday as a 2-1 win over CSKA Moscow saw them leapfrog Manchester United, who lost 3-2 away at Wolfsburg.

Reigning champions Barca have already confirmed their place at the top of their pool ahead of Wednesday's Group E finale against Bayer Leverkusen, making them potential opponents for the Dutch side in the knockout stages.

While 21-year-old Brenet will be happy with any draw, he would love the chance to pit himself against Barca's lethal 'MSN' trio on the European stage.

"Every club is wonderful, but I'm a fan of Barcelona," he is quoted as saying by ANP.

"It would be nice to play against them, whether it's this round, the next round or in the final.

"We will eat Messi, Suarez and Neymar alive."

Messi and Neymar earned Ballon d'Or nominations for 2015, with Luis Suarez missing out as Real Madrid rival Cristiano Ronaldo completed the shortlist.