Mesut Ozil says Arsenal are targeting Champions League qualification but refuses to discuss his own future

Mesut Ozil is refusing to give up on a top-four finish despite Arsenal's current position in the Premier League table.

The Gunners currently occupy 10th place in the standings, and are 10 points behind Chelsea in the final Champions League qualification spot.

Mikel Arteta's side are just seven points above the bottom three, but Ozil believes there is still a chance that they could finish in the top four this term.

However, the former Germany international admits he does not know whether he will be offered a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

“After this season I have one more year, so after that I will know because I can’t see the future," he told the National. "The thing I can do is give everything for the team, for myself, to be successful and let’s see what happens.

“What I know is that I will give everything for this club, for my team-mates. We’ve had a difficult season, but we want to win games again, to take points, to maybe be in the top four at the end of the season.

“Our goal is to be in Champions League. This year we had difficult times, but I think we’re in a good way.”

Ozil has become a regular first-teamer again since Arteta took charge in north London in December.

The playmaker had previously found game time hard to come by under Unai Emery, but he says he did not hold one-on-one talks with Arteta after the Spaniard's appointment.

“We didn’t speak to each other, but I know him,” Ozil added. “We played together under [Arsene] Wenger.

"He's just arrived here, but everyone knows what he wants. Our goal - or my goal - is to give everything on the pitch to help the team, and I think the coach sees that, because I’m playing.

“My personal goal was always to stay healthy and help the team. This is my goal this season, as well. Of course, I had a difficult time under Unai, so I didn’t play. Right now, I’m happy, I’m playing. And let’s see.”

Arsenal return to Premier League action against Newcastle on Sunday.

