Metatarsal injury blow for Milan's Zapata
Milan defender Cristian Zapata is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering a fractured metatarsal in Tuesday's win over Sassuolo.
Milan have suffered an injury blow after it was revealed that defender Cristian Zapata sustained a fractured metatarsal during Tuesday's victory against Sassuolo.
The Colombia international took a blow to his right foot in a challenge late on in the 2-1 Coppa Italia win at San Siro, but was unable to see out the match.
Milan have now revealed that Zapata suffered a break, but did not disclose how long they expect the 28-year-old to be ruled out for.
A statement on the club's official website said: "AC Milan communicates that in the final minutes of Milan-Sassuolo following a challenge Cristian Zapata suffered a bone fracture at the base of the second metatarsal in his right foot."
Milan are eighth in Serie A and host Atalanta on Sunday.
