Metatarsal injury blow for Milan's Zapata

Milan have suffered an injury blow after it was revealed that defender Cristian Zapata sustained a fractured metatarsal during Tuesday's victory against Sassuolo.

The Colombia international took a blow to his right foot in a challenge late on in the 2-1 Coppa Italia win at San Siro, but was unable to see out the match.

Milan have now revealed that Zapata suffered a break, but did not disclose how long they expect the 28-year-old to be ruled out for.

A statement on the club's official website said: "AC Milan communicates that in the final minutes of Milan-Sassuolo following a challenge Cristian Zapata suffered a bone fracture at the base of the second metatarsal in his right foot."

Milan are eighth in Serie A and host Atalanta on Sunday.