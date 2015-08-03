Metatarsal misery for Mulumbu

Norwich City have suffered a blow ahead of the Premier League season with news that Youssouf Mulumbu will be out for "several weeks" with a broken metatarsal.

Mulumbu is a new arrival at Carrow Road, having moved to Norwich on a free following the expiration of his contract with West Brom.

However, the midfielder's competitive debut for Alex Neil's men will now be delayed after he was hurt in the second half of Saturday's friendly victory over Brentford.

Neil told Norwich's official website: "Unfortunately Youssouf has a fractured metatarsal which requires immediate surgery.

"We anticipate his recovery should take several weeks and this is something we will be able to assess further after the operation has taken place today [Monday]."

Having been promoted through the play-offs last term, Norwich begin the 2015-16 campaign with a home game against Crystal Palace.