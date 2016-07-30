Meunier: I could not reject PSG

New signing Thomas Meunier said Paris Saint-Germain are a club no footballer could ever say no to after starring on debut for the French champions.

Meunier scored twice on his non-competitive bow against European champions Real Madrid in the International Champions Cup on Wednesday, coming off the bench to bag a brace in the 3-1 victory.

The right-back is a new arrival in Paris, having signed from Belgian outfit Club Brugge where he made over 150 league appearances, but said he was already seeing the differences between his former employers and PSG.

"There's a big difference between Paris Saint-Germain and my previous club Bruges. This is a discovery, it's like a new world here and that shows even on this tour in the US," Meunier said.

"The professionalism and organisation here are extreme and this is such a great discovery.

"When a club like Paris knocks on your door, you don't hesitate for long.

"You can ask a few questions of yourself but life is about choices and you can't have any regrets. I'm so happy to join one of the top five teams in Europe.

"I couldn't refuse, you don’t turn down a club like Paris Saint-Germain."

And while he might be new to the club, Meunier said he expects to play a big role under coach Unai Emery, adding he possesses the necessary qualities to slot right into his game plan.

"The coach counts a lot on his full-backs. My physical qualities mean I can run a lot and I'm just as technically able in front of goal as I am in defence, as I used to be a forward," the 24-year-old said.

"I think I can bring a lot to this team, especially going forward."