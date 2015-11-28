Mexes frustrated by Milan's slump

Philippe Mexes is eager to help AC Milan return to the summit of European football, voicing his irritation at the team's slump in recent years.

Milan have won the second-most Italian titles, but last lifted the Serie A title back in 2011 and have missed out on Champions League football in consecutive years since their last-16 exit in 2013-14.

Mexes maintains Milan are anxious to claim new silverware for their trophy cabinet and expressed his regret at being unable to challenge for top honours.

"It's frustrating. And it's frustrating because Milan should be in the Champions League every year," the 33-year-old told FIFA.com.

"We need to get back up to the highest level. I hope we can make it and that there'll be another Milan player collecting the Ballon d'Or again before too long. That would mean we'd have the best player in the world at the club."

Former France defender Mexes has been nominated for the Puskas Award - for the best goal of the year - following his sensational volley against rivals Inter in the International Champions Cup.

With no Milan player on the Ballon d'Or 23-man shortlist, Mexes is determined to take home the individual prize for his team.

"There have been quite a few Ballons d'Or [winners] in the history of Milan," he said.

"The club always takes a lot of pride whenever one of its players wins that magnificent trophy. That's why it's so important for me to be representing AC Milan."