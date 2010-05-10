Mexican goalkeeper banned for two years
By app
MEXICO CITY - Goalkeeper Omar Ortiz of champions Monterrey has been suspended for two years for doping, the Mexican Football Federation (Femexfut) said on Monday.
The 34-year-old tested positive for the banned steroids oxymetholone and masteron at a first division match on March 6.
"The player is sanctioned with two years' suspension of his sporting activities and as a consequence cannot take part in any competition or activity under the auspices of the federation," Femexfut said in a statement.
The start of the ban is back-dated to April 9 when 'The Cat' Ortiz was provisionally suspended.
Ortiz tested positive again for the same substances at a South American Libertadores Cup group match on April 29.
Monterrey failed to qualify for the knockout phase.
