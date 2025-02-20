Luis Rubiales found guilty of sexual assault for World Cup kiss

Former Spanish football federation boss Luis Rubiales has been found guilty of sexual assault after kissing Jennifer Hermoso without her consent following the team's 2023 World Cup win.

Hermoso had just collected her winner's medal, after Spain beat England 1-0 in the 2023 World Cup final, when the incident occurred.

Rubiales, who was cleared of coercion, has been told to pay a €10,800 (£8,942) fine.

Luis Rubiales banned from communicating with Jennifer Hermoso

Luis Rubiales retired from professional football in 2009 after three games for Hamilton Academical (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rubiales has also been ordered to not go within a 200-metre radius of Hermoso or communicate with her for a year.

Three of Rubiales' former colleagues at the Spanish federation Jorge Vilda, coach of the World Cup-winning side; Ruben Rivera, RFEF's former head of marketing and former sporting director, Albert Luque were all also cleared of coercion. Rubiales and his former colleagues were acquitted after allegedly pressuring Hermoso into saying publicly she had consented to the kiss.

Jorge Vilda and Luis Rubiales (Image credit: Alex Pantling - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Hermoso gave evidence earlier this month and said Rubiales' actions had "stained one of the happiest days of my life".

The incident led to calls for Rubiales' resignation, which came three weeks after the World Cup final.

In October 2023 a FIFA Disciplinary Committee banned Rubiales from engaging in any football activities for three years.

At the trial this month Rubiales said he was "absolutely sure" he got consent from Hermoso and that it was "something completely spontaneous".

The 'kiss' incident in 2023 that sparked the trial (Image credit: Getty Images)

The World Cup win was the first in the Spanish women's team's history and came from an Olga Carmona goal.

Hermoso had a penalty saved by England goalkeeper Mary Earps in the final.

The team are the favourites to win this summer's European Championship and are the highest ranked team in the competition.

A lawyer's view

Joseph Carr​​​​, Senior Associate at Bolt Burdon Kemp has commented on the case, saying:



"Abuse in women's football is finally being taken seriously and the world is watching. This verdict will give confidence to female football players that they do not have to stay silent about abuse and there are avenues for accountability.



“Abuse in women's football is not a phenomenon unique to Spain, but is something that happens in the UK too. We've worked with many players who have experienced sexual abuse, who worry their careers and reputation will be ruined and therefore decided not to come forward. Athletes are also human beings who, when subjected to sexual abuse, may have their mental health, physical health, professional performance, and emotional wellbeing compromised.

"These effects can be heightened when abuse is by a person, such as a boss, manager or coach, who is in a position of trust and authority. Following this decision, football in the UK cannot wait for any more legal or international regulatory action before implementing better practices for preventing and investigating sexual harassment and abuse within the women’s game.



"Without proper safeguarding and response protocols here in the UK, the talent, professionalism, and groundbreaking athleticism of women’s footballers will continue to be overshadowed by scandal. Even worse, the risks remain that the players will be harassed and subjected to sexual assault and abuse."