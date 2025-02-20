Luis Rubiales found guilty of sexual assault for World Cup kiss

By
published

The former Spanish football chief had been on trial for the incident after Spain won the 2023 World Cup

Former president of the Spanish football federation Luis Rubiales, accused of sex assault and coercion over forcible kiss, is surrounded by media as he leaves after taking the stand during his trial at the court of San Fernando de Henares, east of Madrid, on February 11, 2025. Spain&#039;s former football federation chief has given his version of events in his trial over his forced kiss on player Jenni Hermoso. The 47-year-old provoked worldwide outrage after he cupped Hermoso&#039;s head and gave her an unsolicited kiss during the medal ceremony after Spain won the 2023 Women&#039;s World Cup in Australia.
Luis Rubiales, 47, was the Spanish federation boss from 2018 untul 2023 (Image credit:  OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP) (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images)

Former Spanish football federation boss Luis Rubiales has been found guilty of sexual assault after kissing Jennifer Hermoso without her consent following the team's 2023 World Cup win.

Hermoso had just collected her winner's medal, after Spain beat England 1-0 in the 2023 World Cup final, when the incident occurred.

Rubiales, who was cleared of coercion, has been told to pay a €10,800 (£8,942) fine.

Luis Rubiales banned from communicating with Jennifer Hermoso

Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales in a press conference in June 2023.

Luis Rubiales retired from professional football in 2009 after three games for Hamilton Academical (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rubiales has also been ordered to not go within a 200-metre radius of Hermoso or communicate with her for a year.

Three of Rubiales' former colleagues at the Spanish federation Jorge Vilda, coach of the World Cup-winning side; Ruben Rivera, RFEF's former head of marketing and former sporting director, Albert Luque were all also cleared of coercion. Rubiales and his former colleagues were acquitted after allegedly pressuring Hermoso into saying publicly she had consented to the kiss.

Jorge Vilda, Head Coach of Spain, talks with Luis Rubiales, President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia on August 20, 2023 in Sydney / Gadigal, Australia.

Jorge Vilda and Luis Rubiales (Image credit: Alex Pantling - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Hermoso gave evidence earlier this month and said Rubiales' actions had "stained one of the happiest days of my life".

The incident led to calls for Rubiales' resignation, which came three weeks after the World Cup final.

In October 2023 a FIFA Disciplinary Committee banned Rubiales from engaging in any football activities for three years.

At the trial this month Rubiales said he was "absolutely sure" he got consent from Hermoso and that it was "something completely spontaneous".

Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales kisses Spain's Jenni Hermoso after the team's win over England in the Women's World Cup final in Sydney in August 2023.

The 'kiss' incident in 2023 that sparked the trial (Image credit: Getty Images)

The World Cup win was the first in the Spanish women's team's history and came from an Olga Carmona goal.

Hermoso had a penalty saved by England goalkeeper Mary Earps in the final.

The team are the favourites to win this summer's European Championship and are the highest ranked team in the competition.

A lawyer's view

Joseph Carr​​​​, Senior Associate at Bolt Burdon Kemp has commented on the case, saying:

"Abuse in women's football is finally being taken seriously and the world is watching. This verdict will give confidence to female football players that they do not have to stay silent about abuse and there are avenues for accountability.

“Abuse in women's football is not a phenomenon unique to Spain, but is something that happens in the UK too. We've worked with many players who have experienced sexual abuse, who worry their careers and reputation will be ruined and therefore decided not to come forward.  Athletes are  also human beings who, when subjected to sexual abuse, may have their mental health, physical health, professional performance, and emotional wellbeing compromised.

Abuse in women's football is finally being taken seriously and the world is watching. This verdict will give confidence to female football players that they do not have to stay silent about abuse and there are avenues for accountability.

Joseph Carr​​​​, Senior Associate at Bolt Burdon Kemp



"These effects can be heightened when abuse is by a person, such as a boss, manager or coach, who is in a position of trust and authority. Following this decision, football in the UK cannot wait for any more legal or international regulatory action before implementing better practices for preventing and investigating sexual harassment and abuse within the women’s game.

"Without proper safeguarding and response protocols here in the UK, the talent, professionalism, and groundbreaking athleticism of women’s footballers will continue to be overshadowed by scandal. Even worse, the risks remain that the players will be harassed and subjected to sexual assault and abuse."

Sarah Rendell
Sarah Rendell
Women's football editor

Sarah joined the FourFourTwo team in September 2024 in a freelance role. She also writes for The Guardian, BBC and Rugby World where she specialises in women's football and rugby. Sarah has a bachelors degree in English and a master's in newspaper journalism.

More about stories
Arsenal target Alexander Isak

Arsenal have found brilliant solution to their problem in signing Alexander Isak: report
KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - FEBRUARY 19: Lionel Messi of Inter Miami controls the ball during a 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup first leg match between Sporting Kansas City and Inter Miami at Sporting Park on February 19, 2025 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

Lionel Messi just answered if he can do it on a cold, Tuesday night in Stoke after playing in -17 degrees temperature
Millie Bright of Chelsea poses for a portrait during the Chelsea FC Portraits Session at Chelsea Training Ground on September 17, 2024 in Cobham, England.

England's Millie Bright fights back against criticism: "We are not items: nobody owns us."
See more latest