'It goes without saying that this an attitude characteristic of intimidating and threatening behaviour: it is strictly incompatible with these functions' Portuguese caoch banned for nine months after remarkable referee confrontation

By
published

Paolo Fonseca was sent off before VAR review overturned decision in Lyon’s favour - but he's not escaped punishment

Paulo Fonseca file photo
Lyon manager Paulo Fonseca (Image credit: Martin Rickett)

Lyon have a big decision to make after their manager was handed a huge sanction that will keep him from the dugout for nine months.

Paulo Fonseca was appointed as the manager of Lyon in January after a disappointing period on charge of AC Milan. He now faces a touchline ban until the end of November for aggressively confronting referee Benoit Millot during Sunday’s game against Brest.

Lyon sit in sixth place in the Ligue 1 table thanks to three wins in Fonseca’s first five matches but must now choose a course of action with their new manager sidelined.

Why has Paulo Fonseca been banned for nine months?

A close-up of the Lyon badge on a shirt

Lyon's manager will not be in the dugout until the end of November (Image credit: Alamy)

Fonseca was shown a red card when Millot was sent to the VAR screen to review a decision to award a penalty to Brest. He then squared up to the referee and screamed in his face.

“I didn't even have time to announce the final decision, which turned out to be not awarding a penalty,” Millot told L’Equipe.

Paulo Fonseca

Paulo Fonseca

The Lyon boss will be unable to access the bench and officials’ dressing rooms until the end of November as well as being barred from performing any official functions as manager before, during or after matches.

His team’s dressing room, the pitch and the tunnel will also be out of bounds for Fonseca until the middle of September.

“Mr Fonseca is a Ligue 1 coach. He is above all an educator. It goes without saying that this attitude is strictly incompatible with these functions,” explained Ligue de Football Professionel (LFP) disciplinary committee president Sebastian Deneux.

“The committee found that Mr Fonseca's attitude, throwing himself towards the referee, yelling at him, to the point that they found themselves head-to-head, is an attitude characteristic of intimidating and threatening behaviour.”

FLP badge

The French authorities acted swiftly to sanction Fonseca

Fonseca apologised after Lyon’s win and club officials have indicated their intention to appeal against the extent of the ban, but French football’s negative relationship with its referees has intensified to such a degree that a serious message had to be sent.

The Portuguese manager spent the first half of the season at San Siro before he was sacked by Milan. He managed extensively in Portugal before a successful spell with Shakhtar Donetsk and subsequent spells with Roma and Lille.

His current and future employment prospects have taken a hit because of his aggression with Millot at the weekend.

Lyon take on FCSB in Bucharest in the Europa League Round of 16 today before visiting Nice without their manager in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Chris Nee
Chris Nee

Chris is a freelance writer and the author of the High Protein Beef Paste football newsletter. He's based in Warwickshire and is the Head of Media for Coventry Sphinx.

More about stories
MUNICH, GERMANY - MARCH 05: Harry Kane of FC Bayern Muenchen celebrates after scoring his team`s third goal during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 first leg match between FC Bayern München and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at on March 05, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Christina Pahnke - sampics/Getty Images)

Harry Kane matches record set by Manchester United legend following Champions League double
Rasmus Hojlund is enduring a difficult spell at Manchester United

'I have watched him so many times, and he gets a little bit obsessed with fighting with the centre-back. The game is not played like that anymore, you do not need to' Manchester United icon delivers harsh truths on Rasmus Hojlund's recent form
MUNICH, GERMANY - MARCH 05: Harry Kane of FC Bayern Muenchen celebrates after scoring his team`s third goal during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 first leg match between FC Bayern München and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at on March 05, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Christina Pahnke - sampics/Getty Images)

Harry Kane matches record set by Manchester United legend following Champions League double
See more latest
Most Popular
MUNICH, GERMANY - MARCH 05: Harry Kane of FC Bayern Muenchen celebrates after scoring his team`s third goal during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 first leg match between FC Bayern München and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at on March 05, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Christina Pahnke - sampics/Getty Images)
Harry Kane matches record set by Manchester United legend following Champions League double
Rasmus Hojlund is enduring a difficult spell at Manchester United
'I have watched him so many times, and he gets a little bit obsessed with fighting with the centre-back. The game is not played like that anymore, you do not need to' Manchester United icon delivers harsh truths on Rasmus Hojlund's recent form
Andrew Robertson of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield on January 05, 2025 in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool give huge indication that Andy Robertson could move on this summer: report
Keira Walsh of England and Aitana Bonmati of Spain challenge during the UEFA Women&#039;s Nations League 2024/25 Grp A3 MD2 match between England and Spain at Wembley Stadium on February 26, 2025 in London, England.
Euro 2025 power rankings: Spain favourites to lift the trophy but defending champions England are chasing them down
SANTOS, BRAZIL - MARCH 02: Neymar of Santos celebrates after scoring his team&#039;s first goal during a match between Santos and Red Bull Bragantino as part of Campeonato Paulista 2025 quarter-final at Urbano Caldeira Stadium (Vila Belmiro) on March 02, 2025 in Santos, Brazil. (Photo by Miguel Schincariol/Getty Images) Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca
Chelsea have already completed signing of wonderkid who has equalled long-standing Neymar record
FIFA president Gianni Infantino ahead of the 2026 World Cup
FIFA president Gianni Infantino announces groundbreaking change to World Cup 2026 final - but it could prove hugely controversial
Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho has indicated he may be on his way back to the UK
Jose Mourinho reveals Celtic and Rangers interest, amid talk of his next job
Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts was sent off for a horrific challenge on Jean-Philippe Mateta
New details emerge as FA seek further retribution after Liam Roberts' horror challenge on Jean-Philippe Mateta
Newcastle United have seen some superb Premier League goalscorers across the years...
Newcastle United suffer huge blow as extent of star player's injury revealed
MADRID, SPAIN - JANUARY 22: A general view of the inside of the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD7 match between Real Madrid C.F. and FC Salzburg at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on January 22, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)
Real Madrid planning another major Bernabeu upgrade after £1.5bn redevelopment has left it TOO SMALL to host 2030 World Cup final