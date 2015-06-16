Mexico 'can do big things' - Herrera

Mexico coach Miguel Herrera is confident his team can play an even bigger role at the Copa America after holding hosts Chile to a 3-3 draw.

The underdogs twice took the lead, and were later able to equalise after Chile nudged ahead, in an impressive performance in Santiago.

The display has given Herrera the belief that Mexico, who are understrength as they eye the upcoming CONCACAF Gold Cup, still have a massive role to play in Chile.

"The team has a very good attitude," Herrera said in a news conference after the match.

"We were better in the first half than in the second. We had enormous errors on their goals, but Mexico showed today that it can do big things. In the last match, we'll play to win to get to the next round."

Vicente Vuoso's opener ended a scoring drought of more than 300 minutes from Mexico's forwards, and the striker added another with forward Raul Jimenez also among the goals.

Herrera was happy to see his forwards break their poor run and believes it was the result of numerous concerted attacks.

"We brought people who score goals," Herrera said.

"Unfortunately, against Bolivia we weren't convincing, but today we attacked well and put it together. The prize for pushing forward is goals."

Mexico face Ecuador in their final group match while Chile take on Bolivia in the other Group A clash.

Herrera's side are on two points, two behind Chile and Bolivia, but could also advance as one of the two highest ranked third-placed teams.