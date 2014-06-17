Mexico coach Herrera pleased with draw

Herrera watched on as his side kept the hosts at bay in front of an expectant crowd in Fortaleza on Tuesday.

In a somewhat scrappy affair, Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa made three crucial saves - two to deny Neymar and one from Brazil captain Thiago Silva in the dying moments - as the game ended in stalemate.

Mexico's best efforts came via Hector Herrera and Juan Vazquez from distance and their coach felt a draw, which leaves their qualification fate in their own hands, was deserved.

"It was a very even match," he said.

"The team proved that we are ready for anything.

"It tastes like a tie. We made a great game against a great opponent, its people and their stadium."

Ochoa produced a superb save in the first half, flying to his right to claw away Neymar's nodded effort, before being in the right place to repel Silva's powerful close-range header three minutes from time.

Herrera insisted he had become accustomed to his keeper putting in such a performance.

"As expected, he made three extraordinary saves," he said.