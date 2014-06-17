Mexico coach Herrera pleased with draw
Mexico head coach Miguel Herrera felt his side's 0-0 draw with Brazil showed they can be a match for any side at the FIFA World Cup.
Herrera watched on as his side kept the hosts at bay in front of an expectant crowd in Fortaleza on Tuesday.
In a somewhat scrappy affair, Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa made three crucial saves - two to deny Neymar and one from Brazil captain Thiago Silva in the dying moments - as the game ended in stalemate.
Mexico's best efforts came via Hector Herrera and Juan Vazquez from distance and their coach felt a draw, which leaves their qualification fate in their own hands, was deserved.
"It was a very even match," he said.
"The team proved that we are ready for anything.
"It tastes like a tie. We made a great game against a great opponent, its people and their stadium."
Ochoa produced a superb save in the first half, flying to his right to claw away Neymar's nodded effort, before being in the right place to repel Silva's powerful close-range header three minutes from time.
Herrera insisted he had become accustomed to his keeper putting in such a performance.
"As expected, he made three extraordinary saves," he said.
