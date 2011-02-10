Mexico give new coach winning start

"It's always important to start with a win, but how is also important and I think today the team gave of their best," De la Torre, Mexico's eighth coach in the last five years, told reporters after Wednesday night's match.

De la Torre, who replaced Javier Aguirre after Mexico was eliminated from last year's World Cup in the round of 16, has been appointed until the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Mexico went ahead four minutes into the second half when Miralem Pjanic turned the ball into his own net trying to clear it after goalkeeper Kenan Hagasic had parried striker Javier Hernandez's penalty.

They went two up in a counter-attack five minutes later when, following a shot by Bosnia's Vedad Ibisevic that hit the post, Edgar Pacheco beat Hagasic to a poor back pass from Mensur Mujdza.

Mexico are preparing to take part in the Concacaf Gold Cup in the U.S. in June and the Copa America in Argentina in July.