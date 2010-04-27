Mexico to host tournament to celebrate independence

Mexico, which gained its independence from Spain 200 years ago, will stage the September 4-8 tournament including Chile, Colombia and possibly Argentina at the new Guadalajara stadium, home of the popular Chivas club.

"We have organised a four-team tournament in which Chile and Colombia will participate. The three of us have invited Argentina, who also celebrate their bicentenary (this year) as do Chile and Colombia," Femexfut president Justino Compean told reporters.

The new stadium is set to be inaugurated two months earlier with a friendly between Guadalajara and Manchester United who recently signed Mexico striker Javier Hernandez from Chivas for next season.

Another part of the celebrations will be a friendly between Mexico and Spain at the Azteca in Mexico City on August 11.

Mexico also meet Uruguay and France in Group A at the World Cup.

