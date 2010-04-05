Mexico keeper under pressure from understudy

Michel has played a significant part in keeping Guadalajara top of the Mexican Clausura championship and his fine keeping in the Chivas' 1-0 victory over America in Sunday's "clasico" contrasted with Ochoa's mistakes at the other end.

Ochoa (pictured) was blamed on the daily El Universal's website for the goal scored by Omar Arellano in a match which home side Guadalajara did not dominate at the Jalisco but simply had the better goalkeeper.

Neither goalkeeper will be with their club sides any longer in the championship as they join Aguirre's squad preparing for the World Cup where they play the opening match against hosts South Africa on June 11 in Group A.

Guadalajara have secured a berth in the six-team title playoffs with four matches to spare whereas America have a fight on their hands to join their big rivals.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook