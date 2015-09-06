Mexico v Argentina: Boosting confidence the key for Ferretti

Ricardo Ferretti wants his Mexico players to learn lessons from the 3-3 draw with Trinidad and Tobago or risk an untimely hammering at the hands of Argentina in Texas on Tuesday.

Ferretti's four-game interim stint in charge began with the six-goal thriller in Utah on Friday, as his side battled from 2-0 and 3-2 down.

Next up is a friendly against Argentina – who thrashed Bolivia 7-0 on the same day – in what represents Mexico's final match before their CONCACAF Confederations Cup play-off with United States next month.

And Ferretti is hopeful his team can muster an improved performance against Gerardo Martino's wealth of attacking options.

"Naturally, there are things to improve, but in general the team coped well," reflected Ferretti on the Trinidad and Tobago game.

"I take good conclusions. I'm satisfied.

"It would've been much better to have won the game for confidence, but I have good conclusions right now."

Ferretti will undoubtedly learn more about his players should they come up against the likes of Lionel Messi.

The Barcelona star came off the bench to net a second-half brace against Bolivia, with Sergio Aguero and Ezequiel Lavezzi also on target twice apiece. Angel Correa completed the scoring late on.

The man-management of Messi is something that Martino is particularly wary of given the number of games he has played in 2015 for club and country following Barca winning the treble and a Copa America campaign.

There was a clamour by fans to see Messi start the Bolivia game and Martino said: "It is logical that the people who pay for tickets call for Messi and the organisers of the games want to see him.

"We had to think carefully about him because he has played a lot of games. Luckily, in a short time, he made it worth the price of admission.''

Martino is expected to tinker with his side, as he said: "On Tuesday we will see how the team changes.

"The idea is to play everyone [during the Bolivia/ Mexico games] but I have not yet decided my team.

"[Ezequiel] Garay, [Pablo] Zabaleta, [Lucas] Biglia, [Javier] Pastore, [Gonzalo] Higuain and [Angel] Di Maria are in my squad, but I will have to see how they recover from their injuries.''