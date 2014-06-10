Mexico's Ochoa braced for Herrera decision

Ochoa is competing with fellow goalkeepers Jose de Jesus Corona and Alfredo Talavera for a starting berth in Herrera's side for the fixture against Cameroon on June 13.

With domestic press suggesting he could get the nod from Herrera, the 28-year-old is ready for the coach's decision whatever it proves to be.

Ochoa served as a back-up in 2006 and 2010 and has not played a competitive game for Mexico since last year's FIFA Confederations Cup, but believes he has done everything to make the position his own this time around.

"I worked hard to be a starter and demonstrate on the pitch I want to be (number one)," he told El Universal.

"I am ready for the decision of Miguel Herrera. Very importantly, as I have always said, is that I'll be helping whether I am playing or on the bench."

After their opener against Cameroon, Mexico take on hosts Brazil before rounding off their group campaign against Croatia.

Ochoa, whose contract with French side Ajaccio will expire during the tournament, feels the fact many of Mexico's squad are based in Europe will prove useful in Brazil.

"Many of the (squad) play (in Europe). Every weekend we meet many of the opponents we will face, Brazilians, Cameroonians and Croats," he added.