Meyer suspended by Schalke as departure looms

Schalke have suspended Max Meyer for the rest of the season after the midfielder criticised the club's hierarchy in an "unauthorised" interview.

Already certain to be leaving when his contract expires at the end of the campaign, the 22-year-old midfielder accused the Bundesliga side of "bullying" him.

Speaking to Bild, Meyer also revealed sporting director Christian Heidel is the reason behind his impending departure.

Schalke denied the allegation in a statement, while also confirming the player will "no longer participate in first-team training or feature for the club", bringing his career at Veltins-Arena to a premature end.

"We can't tolerate such statements and such behaviour," Heidel said.

"We're upset more by his accusations of bullying, which we strongly deny, than his untrue allegations. Schalke have always behaved correctly to Max Meyer."

The club statement also included details of the breakdown in the relationship between Schalke and Meyer, who can leave for nothing once his deal runs out.

"Neither sporting director Christian Heidel nor head coach Domenico Tedesco asked Max Meyer to find a new club after the expiry of his current deal on July 1st 2017," the statement continued.

"It is true that head coach Tedesco conducted an appraisal with the players before the start of the season regarding their perspective.

"He established that Max Meyer's prospects in an attacking role could be more limited but, as a consequence of his performances in training, Meyer was given a new role as a regular in holding midfield. Meyer has featured in 28 of Schalke's 37 games this season and 66 of a possible 87 since the summer of 2016.

"Last Wednesday, Max Meyer had to leave training early due to a foot injury but rejected a MRI examination. As Meyer hasn't trained with the team since then, he was not available for the game versus Borussia Monchengladbach last weekend."

Schalke sit second in the table with two games - away to Augsburg and at home to Eintracht Frankfurt - remaining in the season.