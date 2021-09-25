Michael Gardyne bags late winner as Inverness stay top of Championship

Michael Gardyne’s 81st-minute winner saw Inverness overcome Queen of the South 2-1 to remain at the cinch Championship summit.

The former Ross County ace grabbed his second goal of the season to continue to endear himself to his new club.

Inverness captain Sean Welsh put the Highlands side ahead after 12 minutes with a wonderful free-kick and that was how it remained until a dramatic finale.

After both teams had squandered good opportunities, Lee Connelly produced a sensational response for Queen of the South when he drilled into the top corner in the 74th minute.

Billy Dodds’ team had dropped points at Dunfermline the weekend before and Gardyne made sure they claimed all three points this time when he volleyed home after Robbie Deas’ pass.