Michael McKenna scores late penalty as Arbroath secure draw against Hamilton
By PA Staff published
Michael McKenna scored a late equalising penalty to secure a point for Arbroath in a 2-2 draw with 10-man Hamilton in the cinch Championship.
Daniel O’Reilly’s opener for Hamilton was cancelled out by Nicky Low’s first-half penalty before Andrew Ryan’s goal put the visitors ahead for a second time.
In stoppage time, Jack Hamilton was fouled in the penalty area with Lewis Spence shown a red card for violent conduct.
McKenna then made no mistake with the spot-kick to ensure that Arbroath maintain a five-point lead at the top of the Championship table.
