Michel cannot fault Marseille players after loss
Marseille crashed to a surprise 1-0 Europa League loss at home to Slovan Liberec on Thursday, their second defeat in the space of four days.
Marseille coach Michel said he could not fault his players, despite their Europa League defeat to Slovan Liberec.
Vladimir Coufal's 84th-minute goal was all that separated the two teams as Slovan claimed a surprise 1-0 victory at Stade Velodrome on Thursday.
Marseille were wasteful in front of goal throughout the Group F contest, having mustered 31 shots, with 10 on target, and Michel insisted he could not have asked for more from the French side.
"We created a lot of scoring opportunities, they reflect our game," Michel said. "But at this time the ball always goes to the other side. We fired shots on goal. I cannot ask for more.
"The fans whistled, it's normal we are all disappointed after a defeat. But I'm not disappointed in the game because the team played well."
Marseille have now lost back-to-back matches in the space of four days, following Sunday's 2-1 defeat against visiting Angers in Ligue 1.
Michel added: "My duty is to maintain the morale of my team. I cannot fault the players because they played well.
"I am not pessimistic, but realistic because if we lose with such a level of play, we must understand the causes. We played to the limit and if we do not win, we must find something to make things go in our favour."
