Michel Salgado: Unai Emery is a special manager – but he can’t handle big egos

The Spaniard led his Arsenal team to a 2-0 win over Manchester United at the Emirates on Sunday, which saw them return to the top four in the Premier League.

Salgado praised his compatriot’s ability to get the best out of hard-working players, but is concerned that he is yet to work out how to handle big-name players like Mesut Ozil, who has gone in and out of the Arsenal team this season.

“He’s a special manager like [Rafa] Benitez,” he told Stadium Astro.

“He needs a squad with no big names, with no big egos. He can't handle big egos.

“He needs a squad with team-work players, players that he can shape, that he can develop, that he can get into his system.

“Then if he’s got depth in his squad and the right players to work for him during the season, and they follow him and are ready for it, then he can get results like he did in Sevilla, winning three Europa Leagues back-to-back. The players were ready for him.

“They were great players, but no big egos, no big names.

“I think he needs to learn how to deal with egos. He’s still learning.

“I know in PSG it was difficult for him because those were really big egos.

“I think, here, the squad is quite good for him. [Mesut] Ozil can be the only one who is a special player.

“It’s his job to try to get him into the system because he will need him.

“A team like Arsenal needs sometimes a different player, a talented player. That’s Ozil for sure.”