‘Mikel Arteta could have handled the media differently recently – bad PR can take up so much of your time as a manager, but your brains are scrambled’ Ex-Premier League boss explains why Arsenal boss got it wrong

By published

Experienced former gaffer offers Spaniard advice on how to navigate tricky situations during post-match interviews

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta now just has one more shot at silverware this season
Mikel Arteta (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal will face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League when club football returns after the international break, but the Gunners have a mountain to climb if they’re to revive their Premier League title hopes.

Mikel Arteta’s side beat Chelsea in their previous league fixture, but still sit 12 points behind, having only drawn their last two away games at Nottingham Forest and Manchester United.

The Spaniard walked out of an interview after the match at Old Trafford, having initially been irritated after being asked whether he regretted not signing a striker in January.

Former gaffer offers his expertise

Gordon Strachan

Gordon Strachan

Gordon Strachan managed in the Premier League with both Coventry City and Southampton, before spells with Celtic, Middlesbrough and Scotland, and has sympathy for any manager in that situation.

“The only people in the world who get no sympathy about mental health are football managers,” he said. “We’re allowed to batter into them and say anything we want to them.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta (Image credit: Getty Images)

“As a manager, at that time, your brains are scrambled. At times you’ve got to take a deep breath before you go into these press conferences or post-match interviews, then you have a word with your PR team and say ‘What am I going to expect here? What can I get? What should we prepare?’

“We never had much protection when I was a manager, it was only later on where there was a bit more protection.

"When I look back and see some of the things that I said, you go, ’Oh dear, oh dear, what was I thinking about?’

“The consequences of bad PR can take up so much of your time as a manager. You know that the next three or four days could be dominated by something that was said in the heat of the moment.

“Then you’re trying to make sure everyone understands what you meant, what you said, what you didn’t say. It takes up your time.

“A good PR team and good thoughts before you go in there, it definitely helps. Instead of answering these questions retrospectively on Monday, you should be concentrating on your training alone.”

Arteta's walk-out

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts during the English Premier League football match between Luton Town and Arsenal at Kenilworth Road in Luton, north of London on December 5, 2023.

Mikel Arteta (Image credit: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Asked about Arteta’s tetchy interview, Strachan believes the Arsenal boss could have handled it differently.

“It’s quite simple,” Strachan explains, speaking in association with makthavare.se.

“You can actually say, ‘I could have signed two strikers, but that’s not going to guarantee me winning the Premier League, how do you know if I signed these strikers that might have happened?’

Gordon Strachan

Gordon Strachan

“That’s the way I would have gone about it. Signing a striker doesn’t guarantee anything. And you’ll probably say, ‘There are other teams who signed strikers in the window, are they doing any better?’

“There’s tales of loads of strikers being signed by clubs and nobody winning trophies because, let’s be honest, only a handful of clubs and managers are ever going to get their hands on silverware during their career.

"I put Arsenal and Arteta in that bracket, but there’s no divine right to titles for either of them.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is aiming for success at the Emirates

Mikel Arteta (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I used to make sure that I knew every question that was getting asked, especially before games. Maybe not so much afterwards, that was harder. But before, I would always want to know exactly what I’m getting asked.

“There were many times where they’ve agreed that they won’t ask a certain question, but they ask it anyway. That’s when I get a bit hoppy. There’s quite a few clips of me going, ‘Right, you’re really doing this?’

“It was a game. I used to try and put the media off track and throw it back onto them. It was like a game of chess. Sometimes they won and sometimes I won. And you could get a bit tight.”

Chris Flanagan
Chris Flanagan
Senior Staff Writer

Chris joined FourFourTwo in 2015 and has reported from 20 countries, in places as varied as Jerusalem and the Arctic Circle. He's interviewed Pele, Zlatan and Santa Claus (it's a long story), as well as covering the World Cup, Euro 2020 and the Clasico. He previously spent 10 years as a newspaper journalist, and completed the 92 in 2017.

More about stories
Liverpool boss Arne Slot could still win the Premier League in his first season in England

‘Five more wins should give Liverpool the title – they’re facing questions after their two cup defeats, but the Premier League was always the be all and end’ Former Anfield star explains how many points the Reds need to secure the title
Antonio Rudiger is well thought of at Real Madrid

Liverpool report: Has Antonio Rudiger just dropped huge Virgil van Dijk clue?
England&#039;s players celebrate after their 2-1 win over Germany in the final

Quiz! How much do you remember about the 2022 Women's European Championships?
See more latest
Most Popular
Liverpool boss Arne Slot could still win the Premier League in his first season in England
‘Five more wins should give Liverpool the title – they’re facing questions after their two cup defeats, but the Premier League was always the be all and end’ Former Anfield star explains how many points the Reds need to secure the title
Antonio Rudiger is well thought of at Real Madrid
Liverpool report: Has Antonio Rudiger just dropped huge Virgil van Dijk clue?
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is expected to sanction plenty of sales this summer
Manchester City star told he MUST leave the club this summer as Saudi Arabia links linger
Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori could not continue at the San Siro
Arsenal star Riccardo Calafiori facing potentially huge injury blow, following international incident
Jamie Carragher, Gary Neville and Kelly Cates share a laugh at pitchside in Cardiff while presenting for Sky Sports
'Getting the Match of the Day job was like being pregnant - I've got a really lovely secret, and I can't tell anybody' Kelly Cates excited to take over from Gary Lineker
Sir Alex Ferguson will return to the dugout this weekend to coach a forgotten Manchester United star
Sir Alex Ferguson set for return to the dugout this weekend to coach infamous Manchester United star
Van Dijk and Konate celebrate winning the Carabao Cup
Liverpool set their price to sell Ibrahima Konate, with Real Madrid circling: report
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery looks on from the dugout during the Champions League last 16 first leg match against Club Brugge at Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges, Belgium on 4 March, 2025
'Aston Villa have been fantastic in the Champions League and had some big victories against big sides. They can compete against PSG' Former Villain on why Unai Emery's side could spring a European shock
Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim
Manchester United star's shirt has outsold everyone, despite him only moving in January - leading to speculation of summer deal
Morgan Gibbs-White of Nottingham Forest reacts, to Nottingham Forest fans chanting &quot;Englands number 10&quot; after the Premier League match between Ipswich Town FC and Nottingham Forest FC at Portman Road on March 15, 2025 in Ipswich, England.
'I was shocked by some of the names in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad - some players might already want a new manager': Three Lions boss warned ahead of first clash tonight