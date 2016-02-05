Michu: I would love Swansea return

Michu has admitted he is yearning for a return to Premier League club Swansea City.

The Spaniard, who now plays in the fourth tier in his homeland, said he felt he owed the supporters more after the way they greeted him back in 2012.

Michu arrived at the Liberty Stadium as a relative unknown when he signed from Rayo Vallecano but became an instant sensation as he scored twice on his league debut in a 5-0 win over QPR.

He finished the season with 22 goals in 43 appearances across all competitions.

"I was really happy in Swansea, it was the best season of my life and my career. I miss the crowd, I miss the team-mates, I miss the city as well," Michu told the BBC.

"I miss the Premier League and if I can play at the highest level again, I will play for Swansea for sure."

A haul of six goals in 24 outings in his second season preceded a loan to Napoli for the 2014-15 season, before his contract was terminated by mutual consent in November following a succession of ankle injuries.

But Michu, 29, said he hopes to return to the club one day.

"The fans were always with me, incredible. I have something inside I need to give back to them," he said.

"I'm still having pain, but I want to play again for the Swans because they were outstanding, they were my life. It will be impossible to show back the love they showed me but I want to come back."