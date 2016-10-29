Middlesbrough showed how good they are - Karanka

Aitor Karanka feels Middlesbrough showed what they are made of in Saturday's 2-0 Premier League win over Bournemouth.

Boro were still without a home victory this season heading into the game and Karanka was delighted to see his team reward their fans for their loyal support with a fine display.

Gaston Ramirez and Stewart Downing were on target to end Boro's eight-game winless run in all competitions.

"Once again the team showed how good we are when we are together and we follow our plan," said Karanka. "Over the last three games we have played well.

"It was especially important at home in front of our crowd. Over the last two and a half years, we have been winning here almost every single game, so it has been different.

"We needed a performance like this. With this win, the performance, and the commitment from everybody we are going the right way.

"We were very strong. I told [the players] before the game to show them we can compete against every single team."

The result lifted Boro up to 14th.