Midfielder Robert Snodgrass signs short-term deal with Luton

Luton have signed former Scotland midfielder Robert Snodgrass on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Snodgrass, 34, arrives at Kenilworth Road as a free agent having left Luton’s Sky Bet Championship rivals West Brom by mutual consent last month.

Luton manager Nathan Jones told the club website: “We’ve brought Snoddy in because of the experience he gives us, the wonderful quality that he has, and it became the right time to do it.

“We’ve been looking for a left footed midfield player for a while and we’ve picked up a few injuries in the midfield area, and so he ticks a lot of boxes.

“He’s got play-off experience, he’s got Premier League experience and he is known to a number of our players and staff, so we know he’s the type of character that we want in here.

“It gives us something different now we are in the final third of the season and he’ll give us a little bit of a push towards the run-in.

“We know the quality he’s got, we know where he’s been, and with the number of injuries we’ve had, it gives us cover in that area because our midfielders have had to do big shifts.”

Snodgrass began his career at Livingston in his native Scotland, and has gone on to make over 460 senior appearances at Leeds, Norwich, Hull, West Ham, Aston Villa and West Brom.

He won 28 caps and scored seven goals for Scotland between 2011 and 2019.