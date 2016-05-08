Mido shaves head live on air after losing Leicester bet

Former Tottenham and Middlesbrough striker Mido shaved his head live on air after losing a bet on newly crowned Premier League champions Leicester City.

Mido, 33, said last month if Leicester claimed the title he would shave his head while presenting live on air.

And after Tottenham collapsed at Stamford Bridge on Monday, Leicester were crowned champions of England for the first time in their 132-year history with two games to spare.

Former Egypt international turned coach Mido stayed true to his word, getting his head shaved in beIN Sports' TV studios following Leicester's 3-1 win over Everton on Saturday.

ميدو وحلاقة شعره على الهواء مباشرة

Posted by beIN SPORTS on Saturday, 7 May 2016