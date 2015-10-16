Mihajlovic: Berlusconi and Galliani don't decide AC Milan line-up

Sinisa Mihajlovic has insisted that president Silvio Berlusconi and CEO Adriano Galliani play no role in team selection at AC Milan.

Milan have lost their last two Serie A games and sit 11th in the table with three wins from their opening seven fixtures, with head coach Mihajlovic stating he would not resign following a 4-0 defeat to Napoli last time out.

The former Serbia national team coach's tactics have subsequently come in for criticism, but he insists that the San Siro executives do not have any influence over the first-team line-up.

"There is no 'winning' formation. I have said that before. In the past couple of weeks I have read a lot of things, and even read that the club reportedly asked me to change the formation," said Mihajlovic.

"Those who write those things clearly don't know me. I speak with president Berlusconi and CEO Galliani, but the final decision on the team and tactics lies with me.

"We have adopted so far a 4-3-1-2 because it is in the club's DNA and part of Milan's history.

"In pre-season it worked well. In Serie A, our performances haven't been consistent and there have been some problems.

"We will evaluate everything and try and find a solution."

Instead, Mihajlovic believes his team's difficulties are down to a lack of self-belief.

"At the moment we need to find our confidence again and be more solid, but we haven't been able to train with a full squad because of the international break," he added.

"We know it's a big match, but if you don't play with the desire to win, the hunger and the right focus, then the formation has little significance."

Milan travel to the Stadio Olimpico to face fifth-placed Torino on Saturday.