Mihajlovic frustrated by Carpi stalemate

AC Milan coach Sinisa Mihajlovic felt his side did enough to merit three points in their 0-0 draw against Carpi in Serie A.

The visitors were disappointing going forward at the Stadio Alberto Braglia in Modena and failed to break down a resolute Carpi defence - a late spell of pressure in the final stages as close as Milan came to a winner.

It is the seventh time Milan have failed to score in Serie A this season and it denied them the chance to move sixth in the table.

But Mihajlovic felt their improved second-half display in particular was worthy of victory.

"We could've done better in the first half but after the break we improved and deserved to win," he told Mediaset Premium.

"We created many scoring opportunities but Carpi were tight at the back and we needed some creativity and luck. We should also have been more determined in front of goal as these are games you have to break through.

"We've thrown two points away. It's a pity but we look to the next game now. We tried to the end and deserved to win for what we did in the second half.

"It was a very different game from [the 4-1 win over] Sampdoria. Tonight we were unable to find the breakthrough, despite the chances we created, and that changes your evaluation of the match.

"If the opposition doesn't try to come forward and just clears the ball to the strikers, you can’t really break them down."