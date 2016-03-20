Mihajlovic leaves door open for Lazio return

AC Milan coach Sinisa Mihajlovic said he is open to a Lazio return after his side drew 1-1 against his the club he represented as a player.

Carlos Bacca's first goal in five matches cancelled out an early header by Marco Parolo, with neither side able to find a winner due to the fine form of goalkeepers Federico Marchetti and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Milan are now 11 points behind Roma, who occupy the third and final Champions League qualification place, with the Rossoneri failing to win any of their last three Serie A matches.

Club president Silvio Berlusconi was at San Siro for the game but Mihajlovic appeared unconcerned about reports he could be set to move on, with some suggesting he is being lined up to take over from Stefano Pioli at Lazio next season.

"The president is not much different to other club patrons. He speaks, evaluates and makes his decision at the end of the season on whether to keep a coach or not," the Serbian told Sky Sport Italia.

"Could I decide to leave? That's an option too, but as I've said many times I have a contract for another year.

"If we both agree to go forward together, then we will. If one of the two doesn't agree then we'll go our separate ways.

"Lazio? It was one of the happiest spells for my playing career, undoubtedly. Would I like to return? In six, seven or 10 years, why not?"

Mihajlovic highlighted Milan's struggles in front of goal, with his side having only found the net once in their last three matches.

"It's another missed opportunity, we could've closed up two points from Fiorentina and Inter. It's the usual situation," he said.

"We dominated the second half and created many chances, but if we don't put it in the net, it becomes difficult to win.

"Compared to the last two games, at least there was more effort and determination. We tried everything to win in any way possible, but we were unable to get the victory.

"The fans applaud when they are happy and jeer when they are not. It's their right. We aren't happy with this result either."

Berlusconi bemoaned Milan's poor performances while speaking to Mediaset Premium ahead of the game, noting: "My wish is that the team play a little better."