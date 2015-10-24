Mihajlovic will turn things around at Milan - Mancini

Roberto Mancini backed under-fire AC Milan coach Sinisa Mihajlovic to turn his team's fortunes around.

The Serbian, who took charge of Milan in June, is already under increasing pressure after guiding his team to just three Serie A wins in their opening eight games.

Mancini, whose Inter beat Milan 1-0 in a friendly on Wednesday, believes his former assistant will get his team back on track.

"I saw him on Wednesday and all I can say is he's a friend of mine, I'm very fond of him and I wish him all the best," he said.

"He'll get through this because he's a good coach and he works hard."

While Milan host Sassuolo on Sunday, Inter – who are third in the league – visit Palermo a day earlier.

Mancini is wary of the threat Giuseppe Iachini's men will pose at the Stadio Renzo Barbera.

"Palermo have 10 points and they've played better on the road than at home but I know it's never an easy place to go," he said.

"[Alberto] Gilardino has a lot of experience and [Franco] Vazquez is a talent.

"They have a very young side with lots of energy and they can cause you problems.

"I think Iachini's an excellent coach and knows how to get them playing."