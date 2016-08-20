Mike Dean tops penalty list since 2015-16

Mike Dean became the referee to award the most penalties since the start of the 2015-16 campaign after pointing to the spot twice in Manchester City's 4-1 Premier League win over Stoke City on Saturday.

The 48-year-old awarded his first spot-kick of the afternoon when Ryan Shawcross was adjudged to have fouled Nicolas Otamendi at a corner in the 26th minute, with Sergio Aguero coolly firing home from 12 yards to open the scoring.

Dean once more awarded a penalty early in the second half, this time to Stoke after deeming Raheem Sterling had blocked Shawcross' run at another set piece, allowing Bojan Krkic to pull one back for the home side.

The Wirral official has now given 16 penalties since the start of last season, two more than any other referee, with Robert Madley coming second on 14.

Andre Marriner completes the 'podium' with 10.

Premier League penalties awarded since 2015-16:

Mike Dean - 16

Robert Madley - 14

Andre Marriner - 10

Anthony Taylor 9

Jonathan Moss 7

Mark Clattenburg 7

Michael Oliver 7

Roger East 7