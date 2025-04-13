Do you think you could name every Premier League club's record appearance holder?

Well, we're about to find out, as FourFourTwo hands the trivia baton over to you. Do you think Marouane Chamakh makes the cut, or are we throwing you off the scent a little bit?

England's top flight has welcomed some legendary names, some of which are still sung about to this very day, all we need you to do is fill in the blanks.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) QUIZ! Can you name the top 100 scorers in Premier League history?

You've got just twelve minutes on the clock, so pretend we are heading into the last ten and you are chasing that all-important equaliser!

Every Premier League team to have had a player reach 100 appearances is listed – so that's 41 names out of the 51 clubs who have reached the Prem. We have even given you the number of appearances they made to make it that little bit easier: while two clubs have two players with the same number of appearances, and we'll accept either.

Struggling with that one elusive name? Don’t worry, you can log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a handy hint!

Remember to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo, and share this quiz with your mates for ultimate bragging rights.

