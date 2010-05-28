Mikel joins up with Nigeria

The midfielder has been out of action since a minor operation last month and missed Chelsea's run-in to the English Premier League title as well as the London club's victory in this month's FA Cup final.

"He has completed his rehabilitation at Chelsea," a Nigerian Football Federation spokesman said.

Nigeria are training near Maldon in the English county of Essex and play a friendly against Colombia at Luton's Knilworth Road on Sunday.

Nigeria's opening World Cup Group B match is against Argentina in Johannesburg on June 12.

