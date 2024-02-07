How to watch Nigeria vs South Africa: TV channel and live stream for AFCON semi-final today

Two of AFCON's meanest defences come up against one another as Nigeria face South Africa in today's first semi-final. They've shipped just three goals between them all tournament.

Bafana Bafana's four-save shootout hero Ronwen Williams will have to be at his best to stop Nigeria, though. Ademola Lookman has scored three in the Super Eagles' last two games while Moses Simon is proving a key provider. And there's always the danger that Victor Osimhen might finally wake up this AFCON.

CLICK HERE FOR HOW TO WATCH AFCON LIVE STREAMS

Where to watch Nigeria vs South Africa

Nigeria vs South Africa is being shown on free-to-air on the BBC in the UK, with live coverage on BBC Three, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. Live coverage begins at 4.30pm GMT. Kick-off is at 5.30pm GMT. Subscribers can also watch on Sky Sports.

In the US, and internationally, live streams are available on beIN Sports. The match is also free to watch on SABC Plus in South Africa.