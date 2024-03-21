The Nigeria 2024 away kit might just be Nike's best design yet

The Nigeria 2024 away kit is out, and the Super Eagles have another high-fashion-worthy piece to don on the pitch.

Though the African nation won't compete in an international tournament this summer, Nike has still decided to drop a brand new home and away strip for Nigeria alongside their other kit releases.

And, quite frankly, it could be their best effort yet. Sophisticated yet innovative, the Nigeria 2024 away kit is truly stunning.

The Nigeria 2024 away kit certainly doesn't disappoint

Nike never fail to hit the mark with their Nigeria kits, and while previous home shirts have received special treatment, it's the away one standing out this time around.

The splashes of green colour across the black base help the kit pop, while retaining a certain understated elegance many nations are unable to adopt in their strips.

Plus, there's a meaning behind it, as Nike explains: "The Nigeria 2024 away kit represents the creative communities that connect across the country whenever the national team takes the pitch. The kit includes a two-tone green seam that blends to black."

Nike Nigeria 2024 away shirt (Image credit: Nike)

Nigeria will have two opportunities from the release date until next season to showcase this away shirt, with matches against Benin and Mali in the World Cup qualifiers both away fixtures.

