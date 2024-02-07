Nigeria vs South Africa: AFCON semi-final prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

The AFCON 2023 semi-final between Nigeria and South Africa represents arguably the tournament's best two defences facing off for a place in the final. Led by centre-back talisman William Troost-Ekong, the Super Eagles have conceded just once en route to the last four but also boast Napoli star Victor Osimhen up front.

South Africa, meanwhile, held their nerve to dispose of Cape Verde in the quarters on penalties, having delivered a big shock to knock out tournament favourites Morocco in the last 16.

Nigeria vs South Africa is being staged at the Stade de la Paix, Bouake, in Ivory Coast, with kick-off scheduled for 5pm GMT on Wednesday, February 7.

That's 12pm ET / 9am PT in the US and 4am on Thursday morning for those tuning in from Australia.

Where to watch Nigeria vs South Africa

TV channel: FREE – BBC Two (UK) | FREE – SABC Sport (RSA) | beIN Sports (US)

Live stream: FREE – BBC iPlayer (UK) | FREE – SABC Plus (RSA)

Nigeria vs South Africa team news

Victor Osimhen was withdrawn in the final minutes of Nigeria's 1-0 quarter-final defeat of Angola because of an abdominal injury, sparking further fears when he didn't join the rest of the squad in flying to Bouake. He has, however, since been passed fit and should start. Moses Simon, Ola Aina and Calvin Bassey are all a yellow card away from missing the final through suspension.

South Africa have enjoyed a relatively consistent selection under boss Hugo Broos, with the back four made up of Mamelodi Sundowns players. Defender Mothobi Mvala is one of three Bafana Bafana players, along with Aubrey Modiba and Grant Kekana who are in danger of missing the final through yellow card accumulation.

Nigeria vs South Africa prediction

Neither side has conceded a goal since their opening group stage game, so this could be a cagey affair, at least initially. Nigeria have relied upon the in-form Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman in the knockout stages. The Atalanta winger became just the fourth Super Eagle to score three or more goals from the last 16 onwards. South Africa's semi-final hero Ronwen Williams, who saved every Cape Verde penalty, will again need to be at his best between the sticks if they're to progress.

Nigeria won the last AFCON semi-final between the sides, in 2000, and hold an 8-1 aggregate record in the past three outings in all competitions. Expect the Super Eagles to nick it by the odd goal.