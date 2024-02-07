Nigeria vs South Africa LIVE! AFCON semi-final match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, today

Nigeria vs South Africa - LIVE!

The Super Eagles and Bafana Bafana head in to a huge semi-final at the Africa Cup of Nations in the first of today's two fixtures. Neither side has conceded in the knockout stages of this year's competition, so something has got to give. And, if it doesn't, will South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams put on another shoot-out show?

Three-time AFCON winners Nigeria are the bookies' favourite but South Africa have a point to prove. Their single championship crown, from 1996, was won in a year when the Nigerian team, the holders at the time, withdrew from the competition. Besting the Super Eagles to reach the final would feel like history calling for South Africa.

Nigeria vs South Africa is available to watch for free on BBC Two in the UK and live stream on BBC iPlayer. UK citizens abroad can use a VPN to watch iPlayer from anywhere in the world. Plus, you can follow all the action right here with FourFourTwo's LIVE blog just below!

Kick-off is at 5pm GMT. Live reporting begins at 4pm.