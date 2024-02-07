Live
Nigeria vs South Africa LIVE! AFCON semi-final match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, today
Who will book their place in the final?
Nigeria vs South Africa - LIVE!
The Super Eagles and Bafana Bafana head in to a huge semi-final at the Africa Cup of Nations in the first of today's two fixtures. Neither side has conceded in the knockout stages of this year's competition, so something has got to give. And, if it doesn't, will South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams put on another shoot-out show?
Three-time AFCON winners Nigeria are the bookies' favourite but South Africa have a point to prove. Their single championship crown, from 1996, was won in a year when the Nigerian team, the holders at the time, withdrew from the competition. Besting the Super Eagles to reach the final would feel like history calling for South Africa.
Nigeria vs South Africa is available to watch for free on BBC Two in the UK and live stream on BBC iPlayer. UK citizens abroad can use a VPN to watch iPlayer from anywhere in the world. Plus, you can follow all the action right here with FourFourTwo's LIVE blog just below!
Kick-off is at 5pm GMT. Live reporting begins at 4pm.
The Nigeria team is in and the Super Eagles make one change from the 1-0 quarter-final defeat of Angola as Bright Osayi-Samuel replaces Zaidu Sanusi at left-wing-back.
That means Victor Osimhen is fit to lead the line after worries over an abdominal injury. Alex Iwobi, Frank Onyeka and Ademola Lookman all also start.
Starting XI vs #RSA #soarsupereagles #letsdoitagain pic.twitter.com/X7X224Q9DJFebruary 7, 2024
If you’re looking for a live stream to catch all the AFCON 2023 semi-final action between Nigeria and South Africa, then check out our guide to the match that tells you how to watch from anywhere in the world. Natty, eh?
Hello, big brave world, and welcome to the FourFourTwo liveblog for Nigeria vs South Africa. This is the place to get all the best buildup for the first of the AFCON 2023 semi-finals, with plenty of useful links for how to watch the match, analysis and a minute-by-minute commentary of the game itself as it kicks off.
