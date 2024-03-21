The Nigeria 2024 home kit is out - and fans are going to absolutely love it

The Nigeria 2024 home kit is out, and Super Eagles fans, followers and simple admirers are going to love their new shirt.

While the African nation is only competing in World Cup qualifiers, Nike has still decided to refresh the Nigeria home and away kits as one of the most hotly-anticipated of all their international releases.

Not featuring a Nigerian crest on the shirt, Nike have risked an innovative design - and it looks to have paid off.

The Nigeria 2024 home kit has achieved what others couldn't

Remember a couple of years ago when Puma released a load of kits that simply wrote the team's name across the chest? They were an eyesore.

Well, Nike have done something similar with this Nigeria kit, though it's a million times better than what their competitor could manage. Perhaps it's the font, maybe it's the red Nike swoosh; though it's most likely that 'Naija' is written instead of 'Nigeria'.

A colloquialism for Nigeria and all things Nigerian, 'Naija' just works a lot better than spelling out the nation for us. Plus, do you notice the Super Eagle faded onto the chest? We love it, and it's inevitable you will, too.

Nike Nigeria 2024 home shirt (Image credit: Nike)

"The Nigerian 2024 home kits captures the purity of the ‘Naija’ spirit throguht a primary white base, the first time in three years the Super Eagles have used it as a main colour," Nike says.

"A large Super Eagle and NAIJA are linked together across the chest. The kits includes a unique boxed neckline and striking green and black seams, while a distinct red Swoosh matches the Liteflex crest on the shorts."

