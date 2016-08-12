Mikel welcomes Pogba to Premier League with cheeky message

Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has poked fun at Paul Pogba following the France international's arrival at Manchester United.

Pogba's protracted move to Old Trafford from Juventus was finally completed on Tuesday, becoming the world's most expensive player in the process at an initial £89million.

United face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on October 22 and Mikel is hoping to repeat a trick he performed on Pogba during the 2014 World Cup when Nigeria met France.

Mikel clearly enjoyed the moment but Pogba ended up having the last laugh on the day as his header set Les Bleus on their way to a 2-0 win in their round of 16 clash in Brasilia.

Pogba is suspended for United's Premier League opener at Bournemouth.