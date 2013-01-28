Milan and Juventus in talks over Balotelli

The English champions have been talking to the Serie A clubs in the past 24 hours with Milan widely reported to have offered around 20 million euros plus add-ons for the 22-year-old but this has fallen short of City's price tag.

City have not been actively trying to sell Balotelli, who has never been far from the headlines with a series of on and off-field antics, but if he were to leave the club in this month's transfer window it would not be on a loan deal.

Balotelli joined City from Inter Milan in 2010 for around 22 million euros and has had a sometimes troubled time at the club, including clashes with manager and compatriot Roberto Mancini and disciplinary issues.