Football Manager 26 wonderkids: The 10 best hidden gems in the game

Football Manager 26 wonderkids are always your first signing – but once you've tried bids for Ethan Nwaneri and Ayyoub Bouaddi, you may have to dig a little deeper.

While there are hundreds of world-class FM26 wonderkids worth signing, some are more well-known than others, and there are plenty of hidden gems either in obscure leagues, valued at next to nothing or with a steep potential that reveals itself slower than others.

Let's dive into the 10 that you need to be speaking to the agents of and looking to bring in over your first couple of transfer windows.

1. Kota Tawaratsumida

FM26: Kota Tawaratsumida (Image credit: Football Manager 26)

Since the J-League was introduced to FM24, Japanese football has had more coverage in the game than ever before – and with that comes bargains that you may never have found otherwise.

Kota Tawaratsumida is perhaps the standout attacker worth bringing from Tokyo if you're an ambitious Champions League-chasing club, with solid fundamentals, including high acceleration, agility, technique, flair and dribbling, which always goes down nicely for a winger. As a two-footed threat able to be re-trained to play on either flank, you can snare him for under £10m – but you'll have to fight for his signature, since he's wanted by other clubs.

2. Christopher Cupps

FM26: Christopher Cupps (Image credit: Football Manager 26)

17-year-old centre-back Christopher Cupps is a promising and robust defender with long-term prospects that could be yours for a fee in the region of £9 million.

Cupps, currently on the books at Chicago Fire of Major League Soccer, is a low-wage addition who offers all the necessary defender's attributes including heading, marking, tackling, bravery and aggression. As an added bonus, Cupps boasts a leadership score of 15, indicating growth and maturity in his future and yours.

3. Abubacarr Sedi Kinteh

FM26: Abubacarr Sedi Kinteh (Image credit: Football Manager 26)

Another central defender, Tromso's Gambian wonderkid Abubacarr Sedi Kinteh isn't going to get you many goals, but his all-round defensive and athletic attributes are impressive.

The 19-year-old has 15 for heading, marking, tackling, strength and stamina, with double figures for a whole host of other characteristics. Best used as a no-nonsense centre-back, Sedi Kinteh is likely to set you back around £10m at most, and modest wages make him a very gettable prospect with significant upside.

4. Darwin Guagua

FM26: Darwin Guagua (Image credit: Football Manager 26)

Independiente del Valle winger Darwin Guagua is an 18-year-old Ecuadorian who's already looking quite the prospect in FM26.

Also a useful addition as an attacking midfielder, Guagua's positive creative attributes – crossing, technique, passing, vision and dribbling – come with a little sauce on the side. The teenager ranks well for aggression and fitness, not to mention the off-the-ball work and acceleration that mark him out as an all-round midfield prospect in the making.

5. Andria Bartishvili

FM26: Andria Bartishvili (Image credit: Football Manager 26)

Georgian attacking midfielder Andria Bartishvili could be a bargain if you're looking for a solid prospect with a top determination score and the athletic abilities to fulfil your squad needs in the future.

You'll be getting in on the ground floor with this one. Bartishvili is at Kolkheti-1913 and is 16 years of age. You might need to part with seven figures to bring him in but his wages will barely make a dent in your budget. Bring him in and move him on for a profit. It's the modern football way!

6. Julian Gonstad

FM26: Julian Gonstad (Image credit: Football Manager 26)

If you're in the market for a young striker with bags of Football Manager 26 match-winning potential, look no further than HamKam's Norwegian goal-getter Julian Gonstad.

With numbers that can't be ignored for finishing, pace and penalties, Gonstad packs a punch as a promising centre-forward. Available for a bargain fee – on a free at the end of the year if you're willing to hold your nerve – he won't set you back in mega wages, but his determination and off-the-ball characteristics could make him an essential buy for the future.

7. Kanta Doi

FM26: Kanta Doi (Image credit: Football Manager 26)

It might take a punchy fee to acquire FC Tokyo defender Kanta Doi – around £20m at most – but he could prove to be worth every penny. With tackling, heading, concentration and positioning all heading up to attribute scores north of 15, the defensive characteristics are obvious. There's more to Doi than that.

He also scores well for anticipation, bravery, fitness, composure and especially determination. Doi has the potential to evolve into a no-nonsense centre-back worth having around: with a little positional versatility to boot, those midfield-friendly traits will come in very handy.

8. Jose Reyes

FM26: Jose Reyes (Image credit: Football Manager 26)

Even a teenager will cost a pretty penny from Real Madrid but Jose Reyes has enough potential to try a tempter of a bid – you're not going to meet his release clause, that's for sure.

If you take the plunge, you'll be signing a prospect with top-notch determination and good scores for pace and acceleration, anticipation, dribbling, first touch, agility and balance. The 18-year-old comes with an excellent Los Blancos pedigree and has worked under Alvaro Arbeloa in the youth ranks. Catch him while you can.

9. Salko Hamzic

FM26: Salko Hamzic (Image credit: Football Manager 26)

Bagging a top goalkeeper with a big future is a must for any Football Manager 26 squad builder and Austria's Salko Hamzic should be near the top of your scouting list for a long-term stopper.

Developing in the Red Bull system as a Red Bull Salzburg player, Hamzic boasts promising attributes across the board, with reach, balance and positioning among his biggest strengths. The teenager might not qualify as a bargain but being a very shrewd addition is certainly within his considerable grasp.

10. Machur Yunes

FM26: Machur Yunes (Image credit: Football Manager 26)

Teenage central midfielder Machur Yunes is a Chilean ball-playing central midfielder who you can pick up for next to nothing. Defined in Football Manager 26 as a midfield playmaker, Yunes has high scores for first touch and passing, and is above average for vision and work rate too.

Yunes' virtual self is unlikely to be a world beater in FM26 and has some growing to do when it comes to the breadth and depth of his midfield characteristics. As a squad player with a little extra, he could be a significant squad player – and that determination stat shows that he will get there in time.