Watch Galatasaray vs Juventus today in the early kick-off in the Champions League play-off round, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.

The Champions League's play-off interregnum gets underway with an intriguing encounter between Galatasaray and Juventus in Istanbul.

16 teams will compete in the play-off round, with eight knock-out spots available for the winners across two legs. This is the first of the first legs as a bumper week of ties kicks off.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Galatasaray vs Juventus online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Galatasaray vs Juventus for free

Galatasaray vs Juventus will be live streamed for free with English commentary in Ireland on Virgin Media Play. Alternatively, Turkish residents can watch at no cost on TRT 1 via Tabii.

Stream the Champions League Free with Virgin Media Play In Ireland, Virgin Media Play will show four Champions League games a week with English commentary, including Galatasaray vs Juventus. All you need is a simple account and you'll be good to go — no subscription required.

Watch Galatasaray vs Juventus from anywhere

How to watch Galatasaray vs Juventus in the UK

The opening fixture of the play-off round will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK and can be streamed by subscribers on the Discovery+ platform.

Watch the Champions League on TNT Sports and Discovery+ TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK, with almost every Champions League and Europa League live stream. You can add TNT Sports to your TV package for around £25-£30 per month on a long-term contract, but the easiest way to watch is through the Discovery+ streaming platform for £30.99 a month.

Watch Galatasaray vs Juventus in the US

Galatasaray vs Juventus will be available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+ courtesy of the official Champions League broadcaster, CBS.

Watch the Champions League on Paramount+ CBS is the exclusive Champions League rights-holder in the US, and every single game is live streamed on their online platform Paramount+. You only need the Essential package, which costs $8.99 per month. You can also watch the game for free through the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

How to watch Galatasaray vs Juventus in Australia

Champions League lovers in Australia can watch Galatasaray vs Juventus live through Stan Sport.

Watch the Champions League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

Galatasaray vs Juventus: Champions League preview

Galatasaray's two-legged tie against Juventus will be of particular interest to fans of two of the already qualified teams from the Premier League. The winner will face either Liverpool or Tottenham Hotspur in the round of 16 in March.

The Istanbul giants clinched their unseeded play-off spot with a home draw against Atletico Madrid before closing out their league phase campaign with a 2-0 defeat at Manchester City.

They've faced Liverpool already, picking up their first Champions League win of the league phase against the Reds in September before victories at Ajax and at home against Bodo/Glimt paved the way to a total of 10 points.

Juve's 13-point total left them in the middle of the seeded play-off places, three points away from automatic qualification, but they won the same number of games as their play-off opponents.

Under Luciano Spalletti, whose greatest achievement in management was a Serie A win with Napoli three years ago, Juventus defeated Bodo/Glimt, Pafos and Benfica in the league phase.

The 1995-96 Champions League winners are a long way off the pace in Serie A title terms and were knocked out of the Coppa Italia at the quarter-final stage earlier this month.

A return to European club football's premier competition is Spalletti's domestic focus but Juventus' path towards the only silverware on the table passes through one of the toughest away fixtures the continent has to offer.

Team News

Galatasaray XI: Çakır; Jakobs, Sánchez, Bardakçı, Sallai; Torreira, Sara; Lang, Akgün, Yılmaz; Osimhen

Juventus XI: Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Bremer, Kelly, Cambiaso; McKennie, Locatelli, Thuram; Conceição, Yıldız; Koopmeiners

FourFourTwo's prediction

Galatasaray 1-1 Juventus

The Bianconeri drew their way into the play-offs and we're predicting that they'll draw their way to a small advantage in the knock-out round too.