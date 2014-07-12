Milan and Orlando in talks over Robinho

Milan chief executive Galliani confirmed that the former Brazil forward is eager to move to the MLS and could be set to follow compatriot Kaka to Orlando.

He said: "Robinho wants to go to the American MLS. The negotiations with Orlando have begun.

"They want Robinho, but we're not close to concluding the deal. The relationship with Robinho remains excellent though and it is just one of the many negotiations that are ongoing."

While Robinho may be on his way out of San Siro, Jeremy Menez is one of four new signings who was unveiled at a press conference on Friday.

The French winger joined Milan from Paris Saint-Germain on a three-year deal and sees no reason why his new club cannot challenge for the Serie A title in their first season under new coach Filippo Inzaghi.

Menez said: "I hope to be a part of a great Milan side; we've all got the qualities to make it happen, starting with the coach who has a great desire.

"We're not in the Champions league, but we can win Serie A. In football you never know."

Milan also confirmed the signing of defender Adil Rami on a three-year deal from Valencia on Saturday.