Milan move 'a dream come true' for Honda

Honda arrived in Italy on Saturday after signing with the Serie A outfit following the expiration his contract with Russian side CSKA Moscow.

The Japan international is poised to make his debut for Milan - who sit a disappointing 13th in the Italian top flight - against Sassuolo on January 12.

And the 27-year-old is hopeful he can make a difference to Massimiliano Allegri's ailing side.

"I'm happy to be here and I’m very excited," Honda told Milan's official website.

"I'm ready to play. I'm looking forward to meeting my new team-mates. I think I can give a lot, something more to the team.

"I've been waiting here for this for a long time. It's a dream come true, AC Milan has always been a legendary club for me, I followed them as a child.

"Football is my life and I hope to play well. I can play in any position and I want to score as well as create goals. I want to play in attack but it doesn't matter where."

Milan return to Serie A action on Monday when Atalanta visit San Siro, but Honda is ineligible for that match.