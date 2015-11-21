Milan need more courage - Mihajlovic

AC Milan coach Sinisa Mihajlovic praised his team's performance after they lost 1-0 at Juventus, but called for his players to show more courage on the pitch.

Juventus recorded their third successive Serie A victory to jump above the Rossoneri to sixth place in the table on Saturday.

Mihajlovic said he named the most attacking team available to him, with Mario Balotelli and Jeremy Menez among the players out injured.

"Paradoxically, we did well defensively and should've done more going forward," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"We must try to keep working, there’s a large margin for improvement. It's always difficult against Juventus in Turin, we lost, but will prepare for the next match."

Mihajlovic added that Milan made too many mistakes on the ball in the first half, when Juventus dominated possession.

"We have players good at taking men on, but we need more courage to push into the box. It can go wrong, but you have to try, whereas we tend to get into those situations and then pass it backwards. We should take opponents on," the Serbian added.

"It is our duty to free these attacking wide men so they can take on individual defenders one-on-one, making the most of their characteristics."