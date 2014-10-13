Milan recovery has now begun, says Berlusconi

Milan could only muster an eighth-place finish in Serie A last term and missed out on a spot in Europe as a result.

However, Inzaghi has led the club to 11 points from six matches following his appointment in June and Milan president Berlusconi believes it is only a matter of time before further success comes the way of the 18-time Italian champions.

"We are working to rebuild a winning Milan," he told the Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Now I have more time at Milan and there is a nice atmosphere, a new coach with a real want to win and to go back to being leaders in Italy, in Europe, in the world, as it has always been for the past thirty years.

"The recovery has already started. We have renovated more than Juventus and Roma.

"Our goal is to return soon in Europe.

"I think in football there are cycles, with years of success, moments of pause and then back to victories.

"But the fans should rest assured, the team is already so competitive and will be back soon to be leaders in Europe."

Milan return to action on Sunday when they travel to Verona in Serie A.