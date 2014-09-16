Milanov: De Rossi absence gives CSKA a chance

Russian champions CSKA head to Stadio Olimpico for their Group E opener looking to start with a valuable three points in a strong pool that also includes Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

Roma could hand recalls to the likes of Francesco Totti, Juan Iturbe and Gervinho who were all named among the substitutes for last Sunday's 1-0 Serie A triumph at Empoli.

CSKA midfielder Milanov has noted the wealth of talent available for Roma coach Rudi Garcia, but believes that the suspended De Rossi will be sorely missed.

"We are in determined mood," he said. "Roma can boast a top-quality squad.

"Still we have a slight advantage as they will be without [the] suspended Daniele De Rossi.

"I've never played Roma before, but have been to Rome. I know we will have about 1000 of our fans at Olimpico.

"Hopefully they will manage to support us in the best possible way."