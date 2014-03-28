Milan's Seedorf urges club to show patience

Milan are 12th in Serie A ahead of Saturday's visit of Chievo, but secured their first win in six matches by winning 2-0 at Fiorentina on Wednesday.

Seedorf's men were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Atletico Madrid earlier this month, and hopes of bridging a nine-point gap to city rivals Inter in the UEFA Europa League qualification spot.

But Seedorf was delighted with the attitude his players displayed at Fiorentina and has called for the same commitment to be shown as Milan aim to end a disappointing campaign on a high.

"We've shown courage and we have improved as we saw against Lazio and Fiorentina. We'll be looking for three points tomorrow," Seedorf said.

"I think the team will take to the pitch tomorrow as they did in Florence. We have to keep on playing with this spirit.

"I've been working on cohesion since my first day on the job, we haven't always been successful but in the end the results will come from the pitch.

"I like looking to the future. Like a lot of big clubs in Europe, Milan is going through a transition, just like Manchester United.

"We all need to set ourselves objectives. We need patience and I'm sure the fans will appreciate that if they continue to see the team's commitment on the pitch."