Millar at the double in Linfield victory

Kirk Millar struck twice as Linfield came from behind to take a crucial 2-1 away win from the first leg of their Europa League third qualifying round tie with Sutjeska.

The Montenegrins had struck first when Damir Kojasevic curled in a free-kick in only the 11th minute as the sides played in baking hot conditions in Podgorica.

But Millar brought Linfield level seven minutes before the break when Shayne Lavery’s shot was saved but Vlado Gljen could only palm the ball into the path of the forward who smashed home the rebound.

And Millar then struck a potentially decisive blow in the 65th minute when he latched on to a pass from Bastien Hery and lofted the ball over the out-rushing goalkeeper.